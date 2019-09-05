News

Salman Khan and Karan Wahi shoot for yet another Bigg Boss 13 promo

05 Sep 2019 08:25 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Now, the wait for season 13 has begun and fans can’t keep calm as it is all set to premier on 29 September. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again! 

A new promo of the show is on its way. The makers of Bigg Boss have yet again roped in Salman Khan and Karan Wahi to create the buzz of the upcoming season. A picture of Karan and Salman has hit the internet. While Karan is seen in a black hoody T-shirt and black bottoms, Salman sports a black vest, bottoms in the shades of blue. Both pleasantly posed for the picture in a makeshift tent. 

