Salman Khan loses ‘temper’ at Bigg Boss 13 launch; asks photographer to ‘ban’ him!

MUMBAI: Well, yesterday, Mumbai saw Dabangg Salman Khan taking a metro ride to launch Bigg Boss 13. The superstar made a ‘dhamaakedar’ entry at the press conference, which is being held in Mumbai at Andheri Metro station yesterday.

After getting down from the metro, Salman entertained onlookers as he danced to the beats of Nasik Dhol. But, his happiness and mood went awrey when the actor soon got into an argument with one of the photographers present at the venue. He even has him to ban him if he wants.

The Bollywood star looked quite agitated and was mad at the photographer. He accused him of always playing a spoilsport at many events. Salman even asked other photographers to do something about it.

Watch here

Coming back to reality show, Salman is returning to host the show for the 10th season. The actor was his casual best in a blue checkered shirt and ripped jeans. Also present at the event were Ameesha Patel, Arjun Bijalni, Sana Khan and Pooja Banerjee.

It is reported that after the failure of the last season, which had a mix of celebrities and commoners as contestants, the show will now have an all-celebrity line-up for the new season.

The change in location is another highlight of the much talked about show, which was always shot in Lonavala. But, this season will be shot in Film City, Goregaon.

But, Salman Khan will once again host the show and give some bang on entertainment. We hopehe spares some drama for Bigg Boss 13 too.