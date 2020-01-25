Salman Khan tells Siddarth and Asim to leave the Big Boss house

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is here so is the high voltage drama. The promo of Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar is here and it is also filled with masala. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fights inside the house don’t seem to end.

The duo, who kick-started the show as friends and turned foes soon after are often seen making headlines for pushing each other and getting physical with each other. Now getting fed up with their roz-roz ke ladai-jagdhe, Salman Khan will be seen scolding them and will ask them to get out of the house.

The promo opens with Salman Khan asking Sidharth Shukla and Asim about their continuous fights. Sid then tells the Dabangg actor that Asim has told him that they should not talk for 2 weeks till the show is over and they will then meet outside the house.

Salman Khan then tells them that he will throw both of them out of the house. He further tells them if they wish to meet and fight with each other out of the house, then the makers will open Bigg Boss gates for them and they can then go out and come back only if they will be able to return to the show.

Check out the video below :

Weekend ka vaar Preview pic.twitter.com/YkRUXVcJmC — Sneak Peek (@TheRealKhabri) January 24, 2020

( SOURCE: SPOTBOYE.COM)