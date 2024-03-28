Salman Khan's Bigg Boss to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season and Lock Upp are two of the most successful and loved reality shows that almost have the same concept.

Bigg Boss is a huge brand in the entertainment business of having over seventeen successful seasons and each one had a great TRPs.

The credit of the success of the show goes to the host Salman Khan who has taken the show success to another level.

The way he hosts the show gives a personal touch and the fans can't imagine the show without him and the fans eagerly wait for the next season to begin.

On the other hand, Lock Upp Season 2 is a digital streaming reality show very similar to Bigg Boss where contestants are not locked in a house but in a Jail and the tasks and nominations are very different.

Kangana has made a debut as a host with this season and she has got praise for hosting the show and the show gained good viewership on the digital platform.

As well know that Bigg Boss always begins in the month of September - October and the fans can't wait for the next season to begin.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor while interacting with the media had revealed that she would bring back Lock Upp Season 2 within six months which means around the same time that Bigg Boss would begin.

Which means that both the shows Bigg Boss and Lock Upp Season 2 might clash as they might launch together.

Well, it would be interesting to watch who would be the contestants of each of the shows and which show would take the victory as both are loved by the audience.

