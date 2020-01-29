Salman Khan's Special Operation Team to stream on the web

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s production house SKF has produced TV shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Nach Baliye 9. Their next is a thrilling cop drama in collaboration with Bani Jay Productions. The show was to be telecast on Sony TV, but the makers have now decided to make it a web series that will stream on Sony Liv.

Pooja Gor, Mukul Dev, Asmita Jaggi, Imran Javed, Kewal Dasani, Bhanujeet Sudan, and Yudhishtir Singh have joined the project.

We have information that Rohit Choudhary has also joined the cast of the show. The Naagin 3 actor has already started shooting for the same. He will also be seen in MX Player's upcoming series, The Last Wish.

The show is tentatively titled as Special Operation Team and is similar to Crime Patrol and CID.

Credits: India Forums