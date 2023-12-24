Samar Vermani to Play the Charismatic Hotel Manager Adding Spice to Sony SAB's 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa' Family Drama!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 22:07
Samar Vermani

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming show ‘Aangan - Aapno Kaa’ is a family drama featuring Mahesh Thakur as a doting single father to three daughters - Deepika (Neetha Shetty), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana). The endearing family drama narrates a story of the youngest daughter of the family, Pallavi, who doesn’t want to compromise her love and responsibility towards her father, Jaidev. Having seen her two married sisters’ priorities changing after their marriage, Pallavi questions the age-old norm and thus wants to take care of her father with unwavering commitment. 

Actor Samar Vermani steps into the role of Akash as the male protagonist. A 24-year-old brimming with energy and positivity, Akash is known for his honesty and a keen penchant for perfection. It would be interesting for the viewers to see if his presence in Pallavi’s life will create a barrier in her commitment towards her father.

Samar Vermani, who will be essaying the character of Akash Awasthi, said, “Bringing Akash to life has been a meaningful journey. It involves understanding a character who values principles, cherishes family ties, and believes in the satisfaction of achieving success through consistent hard work. As the manager of a prestigious 5-star hotel, he takes his work seriously, believing in gradual progress and hard work. Akash is rooted in family values and is drawn to individuals with high emotional intelligence. Despite his penchant for pranks, he is reliable and always ready to admit his mistakes. It's not just acting; it's about getting into the heart of Akash's beliefs and dreams, making this experience both challenging and deeply satisfying.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Sony SAB's Aangan - Aapno Kaa, which will light up your television screens from 11th December at 7:30 pm!

