Samarth Jurel to be paired opposite Shrenu Parikh in Zee TV’s ‘Maitree’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 20:34
Samarth Jurel

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s fiction show ‘Maitree’ focuses on the exciting journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have been inseparable since childhood. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, it seems that destiny has other plans for them. The show's concept and the performances of the actors have impressed one and all since its launch, and after the 6-year-leap, the dynamics of Maitree and Nandini’s relationship have changed drastically.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Maitree has left ‘Tiwari Sadan’ to start her life over again. While her family wants her to settle down, Maitree wants to focus on her event management business instead of rushing into a lifelong relationship, once again. But Nandini’s hatred of Maitree has crossed all bounds, as she isn’t passing up a single opportunity to try and destroy Maitree both personally and professionally. In the forthcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch an exciting new person entering Maitree’s life, whose name is Harsh. 

Essaying the role of Harsh will be none other than popular actor, Samarth Jurel. Harsh has shifted from Banaras to Prayagraj, and is an Event Manager professionally. He is a street-smart and flamboyant person who believes in a philosophy- 'Raaste koi bhi ho, kaam hona chahiye' which is a totally different ideology from Maitree’s. 

Samarth Jurel mentioned, “I am really happy to be a part of a show like Maitree that offers its viewers high-octane drama.  My character Harsh, is a fun-loving person, who always has a very positive approach towards everything in life. In fact, I feel Harsh and I are very similar, so that makes it easier for me to perform this role. I am so glad that I will be shooting with a popular actress like Shrenu Parikh, I am sure I will get to learn a lot from her. I must add that more than me, it's my grandmother who is very happy for me being associated with this channel, because she watches all the shows of Zee TV. I have started shooting for the show a couple of days back, and I can say this already that every team member is really nice, because they have welcomed me with open arms. I can’t wait to see the audience's reaction, as Harsh will bring in loads of twists and turns in the show and win everyone’s heart with his amiable personality.”

While Harsh is very excited to be a part of the show and having a gala time with the cast, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch what changes Harsh will bring in Maitree’s life. Will he be able to rebuild Maitree’s trust in relationships? Will Maitree, who is used to living for others only, finally learn to love herself a little? 

To know what happens next, tune into Maitree every day at 6:30 pm, only on Zee TV

 

 
 

About Author

