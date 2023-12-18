Samarth Jurel unmasks Abhishek Kumar's fake gameplay in Bigg Boss House; says “Abhishek has a very set pattern of playing the game”

Abhishek

MUMBAI: In a recent revelation inside the Bigg Boss house, Samarth Jurel boldly exposed the calculated game play of his co-contestant, Abhishek Kumar. During a candid conversation with Arun, Samarth didn't hesitate to speak truth as he shed light on Abhishek's set strategy.

"Abhishek has a very set pattern of playing the game," Samarth asserted. "When Khanzaadi was in the house, he used to fight with her, and now that she's gone, he will keep crying over that for a week. This is all very fake."

Samarth's keen observation on his co-contestants showcases how Samarth is actively involved in the game. Samarth and his gameplay has time and again proven that how he has a deeper understanding of the game and has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. 

Samarth’s revelation exposed the fake element in Abhishek's behavior, implying that his actions might be geared towards garnering sympathy or creating dramatic moments for the cameras. The revelation adds an intriguing layer to the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house, as contestants navigate the complexities of alliances and rivalries in their pursuit of victory.

As viewers eagerly follow the unfolding drama, Samarth Jurel's this statement exposes the contrived game play of Abhishek brings a new dimension to the competition. With alliances constantly shifting and strategies evolving, the Bigg Boss house remains a battlefield of wits and emotions, and Samarth Jurel has just thrown a spotlight on the carefully crafted moves of his co-contestant, highlighting the repetitive behaviour of Abhishek which was also seen after Tehelka’s eviction.

 

