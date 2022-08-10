Samarth Juriel on Udaariyaan crossing 600 episodes: I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of Udaariyaan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 15:35
Samarth Juriel on Udaariyaan crossing 600 episodes: I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Actor Samarth Juriel is on cloud nine as his show Udaariyaan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, has crossed 600 episodes. The show is being loved by viewers and Samarth feels blessed to be part of this journey.

“It feels great! 600 episodes it’s a milestone, I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of Udaariyaan,” he says, adding, “Punjabi music, culture, people, language are so beautiful.”

The show is being shot in Punjab and the actor says that both Ravie and Sargun have made sure that the cast and crew is comfortable. “It feels like home now. We all are very comfortable here,” he says.

Meanwhile, the show has a lot planned for the viewers, says the actor, adding, “I cannot reveal much…Nikhil has an emotional connection with his bhabhi now.  All I want to tell viewers is to keep loving the show. I also want to thank them for all their love and support.”

Samarth Juriel Udaariyaan Sargun Mehta Ravie Dubey Nikhil Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 15:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hotness Alert! Vodka Diaries actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj has created a strong mark in the...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Prerna makes a supreme sacrifice for Rishita and leaves the Pandya House
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Abhir are twinning and this amazes everyone
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Shehaan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talks about exam season and how the cast helps him prepare
MUMBAI : Exam season is tense, not only for students but also parents. Families during exam time are a full-fledged...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela: Rashmi takes Sayuri’s baby and emotionally blackmails her to not expose her
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Recent Stories
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint
Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint

Latest Video

Related Stories
cast helps him prepare
Shehaan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talks about exam season and how the cast helps him prepare
"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan
"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan Rao Who Essays The Role Of Raunaq In Star Plus Show Chashni
Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her romantic dinner with her special man on his birthday
Jasmin Bhasin gives a glimpse of her romantic dinner with her special man on his birthday
Reality TV Show Star Baseer Ali to Debut as an actor on Kundli Bhagya
Reality TV Show Star Baseer Ali to Debut as an actor on Kundli Bhagya
Naagin 6’s this actress gives us a glimpse of her kid’s 1st sports day, check it out
Naagin 6’s this actress gives us a glimpse of her kid’s 1st sports day, check it out