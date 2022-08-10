Samarth Juriel on Udaariyaan crossing 600 episodes: I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Actor Samarth Juriel is on cloud nine as his show Udaariyaan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, has crossed 600 episodes. The show is being loved by viewers and Samarth feels blessed to be part of this journey.

“It feels great! 600 episodes it’s a milestone, I’m so happy and blessed to be a part of Udaariyaan,” he says, adding, “Punjabi music, culture, people, language are so beautiful.”

The show is being shot in Punjab and the actor says that both Ravie and Sargun have made sure that the cast and crew is comfortable. “It feels like home now. We all are very comfortable here,” he says.

Meanwhile, the show has a lot planned for the viewers, says the actor, adding, “I cannot reveal much…Nikhil has an emotional connection with his bhabhi now. All I want to tell viewers is to keep loving the show. I also want to thank them for all their love and support.”