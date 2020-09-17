Sambhavna Seth roped in for Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari after Sarika and Karam test positive for COVID-2019

MUMBAI: Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari's lead couple Sarika Bahroliya and Karam Rajpal recently tested positive for COVID-19. Thus, the team had to tweak the storyline to accommodate their absence. They have now roped in Sambhavna Seth to take the narrative forward.

Anshul Khullar, business head of the production house, shares, “As per the mandate, we took a three-day break after Karam and Sarika tested positive. We are taking all precautionary measures on the set. However, unfortunately, in our case, both our lead actors have tested positive. So, we have made a few changes in the storyline while retaining the quirkiness and comic element. We have roped in Sambhavna Seth, and the longevity of her track will depend on the audience’s feedback.”

The actress shares, “I have mostly been offered negative characters owing to my screen image and stint on ‘Bigg Boss’. This is the first time I will be exploring the comedy genre. I was taken by surprise when the makers approached me for the part, as it’s a complete breakaway from my screen image.”

Credits: TOI