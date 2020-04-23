Sameeksha Sud shares her FONDEST memories with Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey

MUMBAI: Sameeksha Sud, Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey have become household names. The thick friends collaborated and named their association Teen Tigada. All three are immensely popular social media influencers. In a time wherein there is a lot of competition amongst influencers, the trio became extremely popular with sheer hard work and dedication.

In an exclusive LIVE session with TellyChakkar.com, Sameeksha spoke about her fondest memories with Bhavin and Vishal. When asked about the same, Sameesha said, “There are so many memories, it’s very difficult to choose one. One incident that I can recall is when I and Bhavin were travelling and we were on a flight. I slept in the flight with my mouth open and Bhavin recorded a video of it”.

Speaking about her fondest memory with Vishal, Sameeksha said, “I remember there was this one particular eatery that we used to visit to hog on some yummy pasta and milkshake. All three of us don’t like to experiment much with food and hence our eatery joint, pasta and milkshake everything was fixed. It has been a while since I didn't visit that joint with Vishal. It is one of my fondest memories with him to mandatorily visit the joint and eat post we made videos”.

