Sameeksha Sud wishes to return to TV soon

MUMBAI: Actress Sameeksha Sud is currently winning over new fans with her TikTok videos, but she wishes to return to television with a good role.

"I have enjoyed being a part of a number of television shows. I started my acting career at the age of sixteen. I earned a lot of popularity and success after playing the character of Pari in TV show 'Baal Veer'. My fans and their support since then helped me do keep them entertained. I wish to return on the television screen only with a good role," she said.

Sameeksha is best known for featuring in television shows like "Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli" and "Doli Armaano Ki".