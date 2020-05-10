News

Sameeksha Sud wishes to return to TV soon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2020 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sameeksha Sud is currently winning over new fans with her TikTok videos, but she wishes to return to television with a good role.

"I have enjoyed being a part of a number of television shows. I started my acting career at the age of sixteen. I earned a lot of popularity and success after playing the character of Pari in TV show 'Baal Veer'. My fans and their support since then helped me do keep them entertained. I wish to return on the television screen only with a good role," she said.

Sameeksha is best known for featuring in television shows like "Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli" and "Doli Armaano Ki".

Sameeksha Sud TikTok videos Baal Veer Pari Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli Doli Armaano Ki

