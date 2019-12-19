Sameer Dharmadhikari steps into the digital world with ALT Balaji–ZEE5's Series

MUMBAI: Sameer Dharmadhikari is a well-known TV personality and was seen in shows like Peshwa Bajirao and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He will soon be making his digital debut with ALT Balaji.
Recently ALT Balaji and ZEE5 made an announcement on social media about their upcoming crime-drama ‘MUMbhai’.
The series will star popular Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who will be playing the role of an encounter specialist, along with Sikander Kher who will portray the role of an underworld don.View this post on Instagram
Jaha jigri dost ban jaate hain jaani dushman! Jaha haath mein haath chalti hain rajneeti aur paison ka bolbala! Jaha cops karte hain crime ka encounter! #ALTBalaji lekar aa raha hai ek aisi hi khatarnak kahaani, #MUMbhai. Starring @angadbedi, @sikandarkher & @iamsandeepadhar Stay tuned, the shoot has begun. #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZee5Original @ektaravikapoor @zee5premium @samkhan @akshayindahouse
Both Angad and Sikander have started shooting for the series. In the latest turn of events, Sameer Dharmadhikari has been roped in to play one of the pivotal roles in the series.
Are you excited about seeing Sameer in the web series?
