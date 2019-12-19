Sameer Dharmadhikari steps into the digital world with ALT Balaji–ZEE5's Series

MUMBAI: Sameer Dharmadhikari is a well-known TV personality and was seen in shows like Peshwa Bajirao and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He will soon be making his digital debut with ALT Balaji.

Recently ALT Balaji and ZEE5 made an announcement on social media about their upcoming crime-drama ‘MUMbhai’.

The series will star popular Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who will be playing the role of an encounter specialist, along with Sikander Kher who will portray the role of an underworld don.

Both Angad and Sikander have started shooting for the series. In the latest turn of events, Sameer Dharmadhikari has been roped in to play one of the pivotal roles in the series.

Are you excited about seeing Sameer in the web series? Tell us in the comments.