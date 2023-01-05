Samir Soni recounts how shy Bhagyashree was to shoot a romantic scene with him

Film and TV actor Samir Soni recalled working with Bhagyashree and how hesitant she was while shooting a romantic scene with him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 19:25
Samir Soni

MUMBAI : Film and TV actor Samir Soni recalled working with Bhagyashree and how hesitant she was while shooting a romantic scene with him.

He said: "Let me tell you about my first shoot experience with Bhagyashree. Back then, Bhagyashree and I were working on a film, and in the film, I had a big scar on my face, and she was blind, and we fell in love with each other. We were shooting a honeymoon night scene when we were asked to bring some romance to the scene. I was getting closer to her, but she was running away."

Samir is known for working in TV shows like 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', 'Kumkum', 'Parichay', 'Darr Sabko Lagta Hai', 'Khauff Begins', and many more. He also acted in films such as 'China Gate', 'Lajja', 'Baghban', 'Dil Kya Chahta Hai', 'Vivah', 'Fashion', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Student Of The Year 2', among others.

He remembered how challenging it was for him to convince the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress to do a romantic scene with him as she was hesitant because of her husband and kids.

"I didn't know what to do. The scene was that we were sitting near the window, and the moon was shining. As the directors said, I was trying to give a romantic shot, but she was running away, saying, 'Samir, don't mind, I have small children and a husband, and if they see it, they will feel bad and I was like what to do now," Samir added.

He is coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with his 'NRI Wives' co-actors including Bhagyashree, Aditi Govitrikar, Raima Sen, Hiten Tejwani, Vibhu Kashyap, Kiku Sharda and Gunjan Kuthiala.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE : IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 19:25

