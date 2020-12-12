Samosa party on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, is well-accepted by the audience and has been ruling the charts from the time of its launch.

The show's leads Sudhandhu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly and actors in supporting roles namely Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch among the others are well appreciated for their acting chops.

Along with keeping viewers hooked with its high-end drama, the cast of the show keeps fans engaged with fun updates on their Instagram profiles.

The success behind the show should go to the entire cast and crew who works hard and also has a great bonhomie amongst them. The cast makes sure to celebrate birthdays, achievements and other special occasions.

We have seen the cast rejoicing over cakes and pizza. And now the team is binging over yummy samosas.

Well, the cast decided to have a samosa party as one of the cast members blessed with a baby. Being such a special day the Anupamaa team decided to call for a celebration.

Here are a few videos of hot samosas in the making and ready to be served!