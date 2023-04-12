Samridhii Shukla: Everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan Shahi is one such leader, who inspires us all

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Production. She is on cloud nine to have bagged the part.

“I am very happy and I think anybody would be. It's something that dreams are made of, a perfect channel, a perfect production house, a perfect show, everything is like all the stars are aligned and it's the best thing, best opportunity and best ground anyone can ask for,” she says.

The show has been running for 15 years, which is a huge achievement. “It is extremely rare and especially in today's time, most shows don’t, they barely complete 100 episodes. And then we have rare shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ that completed more than 4000 episodes, it’s a big thing and it is not possible without the dedication of the team, of Rajan Shahi sir's team and the best part about their team is that they are one for all and all for one, they believe in togetherness, they believe in family, they believe that everyone is there for each other and we have to stand by each other and that’s what he has instilled in us. Now that we have come abroad for the new journey, we are there for each other and we have to stand by each other no matter what, nobody from outside can say anything to us. It’s us against everyone else together and the best thing is that we are under Rajan Shahi sir’s umbrella. There are so many people because of his amazing leadership. Even after so many years too they are still in the show. Many people leave this life behind but then there are a few like Romesh Karla sir, our director, who is so passionate about his work and has been there since the inception of the show. I believe everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan sir is one such leader, who inspires us all. It takes sweat and blood and a lot of hard work and perseverance to make a show work and be a hit for so many consistent years. And to trust someone with such a great responsibility, I will forever be grateful. Also the coordination of the in-house production members. Team work makes the dream work stand true in DKP.,” she adds.

Speaking about her role, she adds, “Abhira is very different from anything that I have done before. It requires a lot of spontaneity, energy and she is vibrant, full of energy, and is very impulsive but in a very innocent way. She'll say anything and then she will realize later. She speaks first and thinks later, she is that sort of person. She is someone who stands for the right always no matter how hard, no matter who is there in front of them, she will never be shy about it. She will stand for what she believes in.”

Samridhii is someone who will stand for the right, much like Abhira. “If I believe in something, I do it. I am a rebel, if necessary. And I am a rebel with a cause and I don't think anything is bad about it. I like standing for what is right,” she ends.