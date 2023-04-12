Samridhii Shukla: Everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan Shahi is one such leader, who inspires us all

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 02:00
Samridhii

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Production. She is on cloud nine to have bagged the part.

“I am very happy and I think anybody would be. It's something that dreams are made of, a perfect channel, a perfect production house, a perfect show, everything is like all the stars are aligned and it's the best thing, best opportunity and best ground anyone can ask for,” she says.

The show has been running for 15 years, which is a huge achievement. “It is extremely rare and especially in today's time, most shows don’t, they barely complete 100 episodes. And then we have rare shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ that completed more than 4000 episodes, it’s a big thing and it is not possible without the dedication of the team, of Rajan Shahi sir's team and the best part about their team is that they are one for all and all for one, they believe in togetherness, they believe in family, they believe that everyone is there for each other and  we have to stand by each other and that’s what he has instilled in us. Now that we have come abroad for the new journey, we are there for each other and we have to stand by each other no matter what, nobody from outside can say anything to us. It’s us against everyone else together and the best thing is that we are under Rajan Shahi sir’s umbrella. There are so many people because of his amazing leadership. Even after so many years too they are still in the show. Many people leave this life behind but then there are a few like Romesh Karla sir, our director, who is so passionate about his work and has been there since the inception of the show. I believe everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan sir is one such leader, who inspires us all. It takes sweat and blood and a lot of hard work and perseverance to make a show work and be a hit for so many consistent years. And to trust someone with such a great responsibility, I will forever be grateful. Also the coordination of the in-house production members. Team work makes the dream work stand true in DKP.,” she adds.

Speaking about her role, she adds, “Abhira is very different from anything that I have done before. It requires a lot of spontaneity, energy and she is vibrant, full of energy, and is very impulsive but in a very innocent way. She'll say anything and then she will realize later. She speaks first and thinks later, she is that sort of person. She is someone who stands for the right always no matter how hard, no matter who is there in front of them, she will never be shy about it. She will stand for what she believes in.”

Samridhii is someone who will stand for the right, much like Abhira. “If I believe in something, I do it. I am a rebel, if necessary. And I am a rebel with a cause and I don't think anything is bad about it. I like standing for what is right,” she ends.

Samridhii Shukla Rajan Shahi AbhiRa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Directors Kut Production Romesh Karla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 02:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Mehul Vyas: Infrastructure development and urban planning improvements can enhance Mumbai’s livability
MUMBAI: Mumbai has been ranked as more expensive than Sydney, Berlin and Toronto. This does not come across as a...
Mohit Malhotra: The next destination on my list is Bora Bora
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malhotra says that he loves to travel and explore new places. He adds that he chose to go to Japan...
What! Not Anil Kapoor, but THIS actor was approached for Mr. India to play the titular role
MUMBAI: Long before Marvel brought their Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America to the big screen, India got their...
Samridhii Shukla: Everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan Shahi is one such leader, who inspires us all
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap. The show is produced by...
Rinku Ghosh: I remember I used to work for 18-20 hours during Durgesh Nandini, but now work pressure has reduced, things are more organised
MUMBAI: Rinku Ghosh tasted success with her first show 'Durgesh Nandini'. She then tried her hand at comedy with the...
Recent Stories
Anil
What! Not Anil Kapoor, but THIS actor was approached for Mr. India to play the titular role
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mehul
Mehul Vyas: Infrastructure development and urban planning improvements can enhance Mumbai’s livability
Mohit
Mohit Malhotra: The next destination on my list is Bora Bora
Rinku
Rinku Ghosh: I remember I used to work for 18-20 hours during Durgesh Nandini, but now work pressure has reduced, things are more organised
Rohit
Rohit Choudhary on His New Show 'Dalchini': I Am Eternally Grateful to Ravie and Sargun for Giving Me This Opportunity
Dheeraj
Awe! Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals taking advice from his Wife for every smallest thing; Says ‘I don't do anything without asking her…’
Paras
Shocking! Paras Chhabra reveals how his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri influenced his mother during his Bigg Boss 13 days; Says ‘She played very well…’