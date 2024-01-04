Samridhii Shukla reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin following the same track

Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news. The show has been loved since 15 years and is still amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts. The fourth generation of the show is going on and people have loved the new jodi of Abhira and Armaan.
Samridhii

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news. The show has been loved since 15 years and is still amongst the top five shows on the TRP charts. The fourth generation of the show is going on and people have loved the new jodi of Abhira and Armaan. 

However, recently fans have been pointing out the similar tracks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. There have been many similarities between both shows. The wedding situations of Abhira-Armaan and Ishaan-Savi have been same. There are many such sequences that have been quite similar. Today, many fans took to social media to point out how Abhira and Savi's love realisation tracks are also similar.

People are upset with the makers showing the same tracks in both the shows. Fans are not happy with Savi and Abhira shown falling in love with their husband first at the same time. Now, Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira has reacted to the comments of fans.

She spoke to BollywoodLife and said, "I think all romantic story lines are broadly the same, girl meets boy falls in love etc etc, take Bollywood or television. What sets a story apart is how the girl’s character is how the boy’s nature is and how they fall in love or don’t or who falls for it first and what challenges they overcome, what are the roadblocks? Career? Family? Social status? The treatment to any story makes it worth a watch, and I think eventually in our story too either of us will fall in love first and it’s fun to see how will we come closer or maybe we won’t!"

Well, we cannot wait for the upcoming tracks of Abhira and Armaan. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Garvita Sadhwani, Sachin Tyagi, Shivam Khajuria, Saee Barve, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.

Talking Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, apart from Shakti and Bhavika, the show also stars Sumit Singh, Vijhay Badlaani, Vaishalee Thakkar and others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

