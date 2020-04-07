News

Sana Khaan trolled by fans for this reason!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Most TV and Bollywood celebrities have been very active on social media these days as they don't have much to do. Moreover, they are also doing daily chores on their own, as no house help is available. Well, they are making it fun by sharing videos on social media. Recently, TV actress Sana Khaan shared a video of her washing dirty laundry, which left her fans in splits.

In the video, we see Sana making use of her feet to wash the dirty bedsheet. She has captioned this video as, 'Go corona go Saara gussa yahan With tht slogan I removed ever bit of dirt outta tht sheet Btw I hv 2 washing machines n u all knw how.'

The actress appeared exhausted in the video, and soon after, her followers flooded her comments section asking her why she was not using her washing machine instead.
Well, we think it is because the diva thought this would be a good way to let out her frustration.

Havee a look.

Sana

Credits: SpotboyE

