Sana Khan unfollows boyfriend Melvin Louis on Instagram

MUMBAI: Sana Khan is currently making headlines for her social media activity. The actress has unfollowed her boyfriend Melvin Louis.

Sana has unfollowed her boyfriend Melvin on Instagram. She also seemed to have deleted their pictures from her account. However, it’s only Sana who has unfollowed Melvin, the latter is still following her. So, is everything all right between the two?

Speaking about the same, Sana told India Forums, “No, there is nothing like that. Actually there is some problem with my phone right now. I recently got a new hand-set and there are a lot of issues happening. I’m receiving some messages from three years ago. There are some major issues and I need to get it fixed. But there’s nothing like it.”