Sana Sayyad gets emotional as Divya Drishti comes to an end; shares a note and BTS photos

MUMBAI: Divya Drishti is one of the most popular supernatural series. After entertaining the audience with its gripping tale, the TV show has come to an end.

Starring Sana Sayyad, Sangita Ghosh, Mishkat Varma, Parul Chaudhary, Ridheema Tiwari, Vaishnavi Mahant, it premiered on 23 February 2019 on Star Plus and aired during weekends. It aired its final episode on 23 February 2020.

Sana Sayyad who played the role of Drishti in the show has now penned down an emotional note along with a set of BTS photos. A part of her note reads, “Another journey ends. How lucky I am to have something that makes goodbyes so hard. It’s a bittersweet feeling. Our fabulous show Divya Drishti aired on 23rd Feb 2019 went off-air on 23rd February 2020. The longest fantasy weekend show ending on good terms, good TRP, good feelings.”

