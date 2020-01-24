Sana the flipper BiggBoss 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Asim tells Arti if she had eggs She tells she already ate, Shefali offers her's but he refuese .sid taunts him he gets angry Rashmi tells him to calm down .Sana fights with sid and tells him try to respect others. Back to roti fight Rashmi tells Sana they are not eating my food out of revenge.

Sid tells Sana that she matters to him he will be good until he is here but he will not be in touch outside this house because she will not listen to her.



Sana is helping Rashami. Shefali asks how many parathas are they making? Sana says you people don’t like to eat from Rashami’s hands. Mahira says why are you saying that? Shefali says I was just asking so do your work, Sana asks her to leave.



Paras asks Sana if she is doing her duty? Sana says yes, I was just helping Rashami, she didn’t ask but I wanted to help her. Rashami says you have a problem with it? Paras says you get help from everyone. Rashami says you have a problem with it? Paras says you have a problem with Mahira.



Sid asks Shefali for whom Sana was making parathas? Shefali says she said she was not making it for me. Sana says you people shouldn’t have a problem with anyone when its about food. Sana tells Rashami that you make food for everyone, if they don’t want to eat then that’s their problem.



Sid and Sana are in the bed. Sana tells Sid that you should marry Arti, I like your couple. Sid says I didn’t come here to marry like you wanted to find a boyfriend here. Sana says no. Sid says I am sleeping. Sana says turn towards me. She hugs him. Sid moves her away and says let me sleep. Sana says I was making you sleep. She plays with his hair and passes a kiss to him. Sid says don’t do it, she applies lipstick on his shirt. Sana says your character will be destroyed? Should we go to Goa together? Sid says don’t do it.



Rashami asks Sid if he ate her parathas and then he had typhoid? Sid says no, I didn’t think so. Rashami says are you sure? Sid says yes. Rashami says you think that? Sid says I never said it, I don’t think so. Rashami says then why you said no today to parathas? Sid says the way you gave it and the way it was cooked. Rashami says I might burn it sometime but don’t you like my food? Sid says it’s not like that. Rashami says I am going to make something for you, I am going to surprise you. Sid says I am scared. Rashami says why? Do you think I will take revenge? Sid says no I am scared of your love.



Sana sings dil ko tumse pyar hua. Sid sings dil ko sabse pyar hua. Sana says no, I found love one time only. Bigg Boss tells the inmates that it’s time for the captaincy task. The way Asim and Sid lost the cool in the last task, we don’t want a repeat of that so we are discarding Asim and Sid from this task, they will not be a part of it. Shefali reads the task ‘spider’. There is a spider and all inmates have their baskets, each round spider will give eggs. The inmates have to collect the eggs in their baskets. The person who has the most eggs will win that round, then that inmate will eliminate one person from the task. Then the next round will start and the inmates will have to empty their baskets. They can’t keep the eggs anywhere else, they can’t put a cap on their baskets. Whoever loses the task first will become the referee of this task. Sid talks to Shefali, Paras and Mahira. Sid tells them to get the eggs first, he asks Paras to handle Vishal. Asim tells Rashami and Vishal that don’t run, give your best. Sana says I want to play. Asim asks Sana to support Vishal. Sid tells Mahira that we must win first 2 round then game is in their hand.



task begins but biggboss stops the task they order not to pull or hurt anyone . Vishal taunts Mahira. Sana says they play for one person. Sid says this is the benefit of being a flipper. Sana says you people can’t touch me now. Paras asks Sid what if they throw me out of the task. Sid says it’s okay. Bigg Boss tells the inmates that you can’t move the baskets from their place, this round was rejected. They empty their baskets in a bin. Sana tells Sid that I want you to win this show. Paras talks to Sid and says we can target Rashami. Sana comes there and says you people can plan, Sana is of everyone. She teases Sid and says you think Paras is the father of this game?

Sana tells Rashami and her team that they will try to block Vishal. Rashami says if I have to protect myself then I will not care about anyone getting hurt. Sana calls Vishal and tells him that they will defend against me so you attack. The buzzer plays, they all run to get the eggs. Paras holds Vishal back. Shefali grabs Shefali. Arti collects the eggs. Rashami is held by Mahira. The buzzer ends. Sana pushes Sid back and says you are a flipper. She asks him to stay in his limit. Rashami says let them play. Paras tells Sid that we will take Vishal’s name. Sid tells Bigg Boss that Mahira has maximum eggs. Mahira eliminates Vishal from the task as he is not ready to become a leader. She sprays on his face. Asim says now Vishal is the referee, he can throw anyone out of the task. Mahira says they think that we didn’t know about it? Vishal says you people play in a group.

Sana tells Asim that he is a cheap man, you were right. Sid says you both know about me now? Sana says we saw who is a coward here, don’t poke me. Sid says you know everything about me? Sid says Asim is a crybaby and you are with him now? Sana says all crybabies are with you Sid. Shefali says oh we all cry. Arti tells Sid that I am not playing like this. Sid says I want you four to be the last one in the task then you can fight against Mahira and Paras.Vishal tells Asim that they have to put the eggs in their own basket only so I will reject them.



Sana tells Asim that I am so hurt, Arti mistakenly put eggs in my basket so Sid was angry at her. Asim says he will not fight with Paras ever, he is a coward. Sana says he needs a team to play. Sid comes there. Sana says he has kept a guard to fight for him. Sid says Sana you have started crying? You are on the right side now. Sana says they will play for me now, I have pushed you so go and tell the Bigg Boss. You are poking me. Sid says I don’t cry like you. Sana asks him to shut up, you had nothing with me? Sid says we had nothing. Sana says you have won the show. Sid says I will give it back with interest, he leaves. Asim tells Sana that he just uses people, don’t push him as he will blame you on the weekend. Don’t do it. I know him. I didn’t like him making jokes on me, I had a vibe that we will have a fight, I control myself but he keeps poking.

The buzzer plays. Arti collects the eggs. Mahira grabs Rashami. Shefali blocks Sana. Sana asks Rashami to leave it. The round ends. Bigg Boss asks Vishal to give his decision. Vishal says from my side, no one wins this round as it’s written that they will put the eggs in their own baskets only, they can’t put the eggs anywhere else, they have hidden the eggs. Shefali didn’t put any egg in her basket. My decision is final. Sid says wow, this task is rejected now. Vishal says I have given my decision. Sid says he is cheating. Bigg Boss asks his last decision. Vishal says they didn’t play it fair and if I am allowed to reject this round then I am. Shefali says I have filled my basket. Vishal says I can’t disqualify anyone but this task is rejected. Asim asks Vishal to disqualify them, he can do it. Vishal says Sana won this round as she has put one egg in her basket. Sana says but I didn’t. Vishal says my decision is final. Paras says so you will cheat? Vishal says I am following the rules. Asim and Sana leave. Sana says Vishal has gone mage.



Vishal says this round is rejected. Bigg Boss says first you said that this round was rejected then Sana won this round and now you are saying that this task is rejected? Please tell us what’s your final decision? Vishal says Sana wins this round. Sid laughs at him. Shefali says how? Paras shouts at Vishal and says you are a ****. Vishal says Sana is the winner. Bigg Boss asks how many eggs does Sana have? Mahira says none. Vishal says Sana has put one egg in her basket. Bigg Boss says you think the egg was in her basket till the round ended? Vishal says yes, she had. Bigg Boss asks Sana whom she will throw out of the task? Sana says I want to eliminate Shefali. Shefali says I don’t accept it. Sid taunts Asim saying he is a crybaby. Asim shouts at him that who are you? Sid says you are useless. Sana takes Asim away.