Sanaya Irani hosts a special screening of Ghost for industry friends

18 Oct 2019 07:58 PM

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is a popular television actress. She is known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. The actress will be next seen in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming horror-thriller film, Ghost.

Recently, Sanaya hosted a special screening of her upcoming film Ghost for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Barun Sobti and other friends. The actress' husband Mohit Sehgal took to Instagram and shared snaps of the fun get together that all of them had. Other television personalities, Drashti Dhami, Kinshuk Mahajan and Ridhi Dogra too marked their attendance at the special screening of Sanaya's upcoming horror film. The trailer of the film was unveiled on 23 September and the official poster released yesterday on October 17.

