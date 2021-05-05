Sanaya Irani opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi whereas Urvashi Dholakia declined the show for this reason

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

This is a show where a bunch of celebrities come under one roof and do dangerous stunts and face their fears.

But the host of the show Rohit Shetty at times makes it pretty easy for the contestants as he encourages and motivates them.

The show is back with a new season and the fans are excited to watch the show. This year the contestants who will be participating in the show are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi,Niki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Mahak Chahal are the names that have been confirmed for the show.

Television actress Sanaya Irani too had signed the show but the opted out of the show owing to some personal reasons.

As per media reports it seems that the deal fell through at the last moment. The actor and the makers took a mutual decision, and she is hopeful of participating in another season and now the makers are finding a replacement for her.

On the other hand there were reports doing the rounds that Urvashi Dholakia was also offered the show but she declined the offer due to the on going COVID situation and she didn’t feel it right to leave her mom and her children, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, we know that Sanaya fans will be very disappointed with her opting out of the show as they were waiting to see her on-screen.

