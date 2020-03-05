Sanaya Irani’s CLASSIC look in this MONOCHROME picture is unmissable

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani, who has acted in many TV shows, is one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment world.

The beauty is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following. She often shares pictures and videos to update her fans. Her fans and followers also follow her page for style tips.

The actress has yet again shared a picture. This one is a monochrome picture wherein she can be seen donning a crop top with skin fitted pants. With her open hair and the apt make-up, she looked classic and trendy as she struck a pose for the camera.

Sanaya wrote a cool caption for her monochrome picture. “When your heel is stuck .. but you still manage to get a good picture,” reads her caption.

Check out her stylish picture right here:

What do you think about the actress’ look? Hit the comment section below.

On the professional front, Sanaya is known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. Her Bollywood film projects include Fanaa, Pihu and Ghost.