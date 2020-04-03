Sanaya Irani shares her idea of self-isolation

MUMBAI: The entire world has been brought to a standstill after the Coronavirus outbreak. The nation is on a 21-day lockdown. While some are liking it indoors, others are yearning to go out.

TV stars are keeping themselves engaged in creative activities to kill time, but there's no denying that boredom has seeped in for most of us.

Actress Sanaya Irani, who enjoys a massive following on social media, is keeping her fans engaged by sharing insights from her quarantine time. Just a few hours ago, she took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her self-isolation idea by sharing a throwback picture of one of her traveling experiences, wherein she is sitting on a bench all alone.

Take a look at the picture here.

Well, it looks like she is waiting to take a vacation!

Credits: Pinkvilla