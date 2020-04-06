Sanaya Irani shares throwback photo from her trip; looks beautiful in a maxi dress

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani, who was recently seen sharing screen space with BFF Nakuul Mehta in a short film by TTT, is one of the most popular TV actresses.

However, she has been missing from the small screen for quite some time now. She was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon in 2015, and her fans are yearning for her to make a comeback on TV since then. While she has not announced her next project yet, Sanaya is ensuring to keep her fans engaged via social media. The pretty actress enjoys a massive fan following and makes sure to share her whereabouts with her supporters on Instagram. And during this 21-day lockdown, Sanaya has been more active.

It seems Sanaya is bored with the quarantine and is missing her travel trips. Recently, Sanaya shared a beautiful throwback picture by the sea, wherein she is seen enjoying her 'Happy Beach Days'. In the pictures, Sanaya is seen all gleeful as she walks into the water in her comfy and colorful maxi dress. With hair tied in a bun, pair of statement earrings and the bright smile on her face, Sanaya looks extremely beautiful.

The actress captioned the same as, 'Throwback to the beach life. I always seemed to be happy in isolation.'

Take a look: