Sanaya Irani is still in love with Khushi from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is an Indian television actress known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actress participated in Nach Baliye in 2017 with her partner Mohit Sehgal and won the third place.



Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, who rose to fame with their characters of Arnav and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, recently had a small reunion.



The two actors, who are loved by the audience for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, are best friends.



In a video, Sanaya said that she loved her character of Khushi very much and can get into the character at any given time. She has been touching new heights of success, but she will always remember her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.



Have a look below.