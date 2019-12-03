News

Sanaya Irani is still in love with Khushi from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is an Indian television actress known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actress participated in Nach Baliye in 2017 with her partner Mohit Sehgal and won the third place.

Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, who rose to fame with their characters of Arnav and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, recently had a small reunion.

The two actors, who are loved by the audience for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, are best friends.

In a video, Sanaya said that she loved her character of Khushi very much and can get into the character at any given time. She has been touching new heights of success, but she will always remember her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

Have a look below.

Tags > Sanaya Irani, Khushi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Gunjan, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Nach Baliye, Mohit Sehgal, Arnav, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro...

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro Music Countdown
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

past seven days