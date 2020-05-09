Sanaya Irani's first portfolio was done by THIS renowned Bollywood star

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is one of the leading actresses of the small screen. The diva is known for her role Gunjan in the show Miley Jab Hum Tum. Since then, Sanaya's career has been on a roll. The actress also found the love of her life, Mohit Sehgal, on the sets of the show and today, they are happily married.

Sanaya started her career as a model. Not many are aware that her first portfolio shoot was done by then a photographer and now Bollywood's ace actor Boman Irani. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress starred in various TV commercials with a number of Bollywood biggies in the initial years of her career.

Sanaya starred in many TV shows and various other projects and gained lots of popularity for the same. S

The actress is considered as one of the cutest divas of the small screen. Miss Irani has always received immense love and support from the viewers over the years for her work.

While Sanaya is not seen in any TV show as of now but the diehard fans of the actress are eagerly waiting to see her on the small screen soon.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, TELEBUZZ)