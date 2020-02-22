Sandeep Anand celebrates Shivaji Jayanti in Pune

MUMBAI: Actor Sandeep Anand celebrated Shivaji Jayanti at Pune – which used to be the administrative headquarters of the Maratha empire. The actor who has donned the hat of a director for the first time, also promoted his short film ‘Method Acting Ka Bhoot’ here to the youth audiences in the colleges of Pune.

Speaking on the occasion Sandeep said “It was an absolute pleasure to be in the Maratha heartland on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. I have heard of stories of the brave warrior king right from my childhood. I was amazed by the way Shivaji carved out an empire by engaging in hostilities from Mughals and European colonial powers. The way he established a competent and progressive civil rule and administrative organisations in those times is commendable. In fact, I got interested and learned to ride a horse only after knowing and reading about Shivaji. I personally feel that a king like him is very much required now in the current state of our society.”

Sandeep’s short film has won many awards and one award was also conferred to him here in Pune a couple of months back. “Pune has a special place in my heart. One because the city has a sizeable student population and students and youth are the best judges of content these days – it is also known as Oxford of the East for the same reason. I love talking to them and understanding what they would like to see. The city also has a sizeable population of overseas students and it is very good to have an international perspective as well. I believe content creators should always have an ear to the ground” said Sandeep.

The actor who was last seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai when asked as to when will his fans get to see him again on television said, “I am contemplating a few offers that allow me to portray on screen something that I have never done before. The moment it gets finalised, I will be the first to announce it. I am also looking forward to being a part of good OTT content.” Sandeep who began his career with Sun Yaar Chill Maar has been one of the most loved television actors known for his various characters in FIR and May I come in Madam. Coming from a theatre background, Sandeep started acting at the age of seven.