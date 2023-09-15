Sandeep Anand Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja for the Resounding Success of "May I Come in Madam?" New Episodes

Sandeep

MUMBAI: Sandeep Anand is a versatile Indian actor celebrated for his exceptional comedic talent. His portrayal of Sajan Agarwal in "May I Come in Madam?" has garnered widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Sandeep Anand recently paid a visit to the revered Lalbaugcha Raja seeking blessings for the highly anticipated return of "May I Come in Madam?" with its new episodes, scheduled to air on the 26th of September.

In his encounter with Lalbaugcha Raja, Sandeep Anand expressed his heartfelt gratitude, remarking, "Ganpati Bappa has always been my guiding light. I consider myself truly fortunate to bring to life the character of Sajan Agarwal in 'May I Come in Madam?' and witness the continued success of our beloved show. I believe it is the divine grace of Ganpati Ji that has led to the resurgence of our show with these new episodes. I am deeply thankful for the blessings and unwavering support we receive from our cherished audience."

The show, featuring Nehha Pendse and Sapna Sikarwar in lead roles as Sanjana and Kashmira, has won the hearts of viewers with its uproarious comedy and endearing characters. As it returns with fresh episodes, audiences can anticipate an even greater dose of laughter and memorable moments. These new episodes are poised to maintain a high level of humor, offering viewers a delightful escape from their everyday routines.

Stay tuned to watch new episodes of ‘May I Come in Madam’ every Monday-Saturday at 9:30 only on Star Bharat.

