Sandeep Anand takes a jibe at Kunal Kamra

MUMBAI: Actor Sandeep Anand took some jibes at stand-up comic Kunal Kamra being banned by several airlines. Sandeep was travelling to Mumbai from Lucknow after attending the Defence Expo which was inaugurated by Hon PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier this week Sandeep also inaugurated Amity University’s annual event “AMIPHORIA-2020”; which began with much fanfare. Sandeep was the judge to a few events at the fest. Sandeep’s directorial debut short film ‘Method Acting Ka Bhoot’ was also showcased at the fest. Sandeep who donned the hat of a director for the first time has already won several awards at multiple film festivals for the short film.

Four airlines have banned Kunal over a mid-air confrontation with Arnab Goswami and it had become an internet sensation. Kunal saw Arnab Goswami on the same flight with him and asked to have a conversation which Arnab denied. This irked Kunal and he went on to roast Arnab in typical stand-up style. However, Arnab Goswami chose to remain quiet and did not answer back. Incidentally, this incident also happened on the Mumbai Lucknow route which Sandeep Anand was travelling on. Sandeep took a twitter poll on 29th January asking his followers on Twitter, ‘What will you call a person silently travelling on an aircraft? Passenger or Journalist’; to which most of the people replied 'journalist'.

Speaking on the incident Sandeep said, “We live in a world full of opportunists. These opportunists do not care for the safety or convenience of the fellow passengers and crew or the polite denial by the person they want to converse with. They just do not want to miss an opportunity to create content and act. The stand-up comic said that Arnab does not let the fellow panellists speak in the discussions, however, the truth is the panellists go in his debate by ‘CONSENT’ and are ‘WILLINGLY’ participating in the discussion. Here there was neither consent nor willingness and both were conveniently ignored at the cost of content creation and acting. I only act onscreen and I detest people who do not do so. I strongly believe that the stand-up comic should not have ranted mid-air and took to social media or his next show to vent out all that he had to say”. Sandeep on his Instagram also posted a picture of thumbs up to Indigo airlines and wrote ‘Because I only act onscreen’. He also posted an image which said ‘Indigo ki saari flights mein kamra hai aur hamesha rahega susu jane ke liye, ab aapka man hai, use washroom bolo ya jo man kare’.

“I am from a defence family and have immense respect for the country’s armed forces. They are the reason for our safe existence. My grandfather was in the Indian Army and was a part of many wars. Many of many relatives still serve in the armed forces. Witnessing the defence expo made me nostalgic as I could see in front of my eyes the machines I only heard about in stories.” said Sandeep as he signed off.

Sandeep who began his career with Sun Yaar Chill Maar has been one of the most loved comic television actors known for his various characters in FIR and May I come in Madam.