Sandeep Mohan undergoes 20 look tests for Rishi Atri's role in &TV's ‘Baal Shiv’

MUMBAI: Acing numerous mythological roles and leaving an ever-lasting mark on viewers' hearts, veteran actor Sandeep Mohan will soon be seen portraying the role of Rishi Atri in &TV's Baal Shiv produced by Zee Studios. Aptly positioned Mahadev Ki Undekhi Gatha, the show will depict the mythical Katha of the mother and son, Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv, and their eternal bond. Considered Infinite and the Unborn, Lord Shiva had taken many avatars, but he had never experienced childhood and mother's love. However, post his marriage with Devi Parvati, Mahadev takes the form of a child to fulfil Devi Parvati's wish and becomes the dutiful son of Mahasati Anusuya. Sandeep is very excited to be a part of the show, which will premiere on November 23rd, 2021, at 8:00 pm on &TV and will air every Monday to Friday.

Talking about the show and his character, an elated Sandeep Mohan says, "I will be playing the role of Rishi Atri. He is one of the Saptarishi who is married to Mahasati Anusuya. Atri is the son of the Lord Brahma and is very powerful. He and his wife Anusuya take care of the Gurukul, where Lord Shiva studies in his Baal roop and other students. I have done numerous mythological shows, but Baal Shiv is very different. I am a huge Lord Shiva Bhakt in real life and getting to be a part of such a show is an honour. Baal Shiv is about Shiv's childhood, and I was excited to be part of the show as it depicts the undekhi gatha of Mahadev's Baal roop. I was intrigued when I heard the story and could not resist but take up the role. I am sure the viewers are going love it."



Talking about his experience and preparation for the role of Rishi Atri, Sandeep adds, "I was in Rishikesh for almost a year due to the pandemic. And just after returning from Rishikesh, I was offered the role of a Rishi Atri. I somewhere could feel that this role was destined for me. To get into the skin of Rishi Atri, I had to undergo about 20 look tests! But the result was worth all the hard work. I did not have to put a lot of effort into the role as the character is built in me. With this role of Rishi Atri, I feel I am bringing Rishikesh to Mumbai (laughs). I love working with the whole star cast of the show, especially with Mouli, as we have worked together in the past and the little Aan, who is the real star of the show. I am eagerly looking forward to the show to go on-air and for people to watch the never seen before avatar of Lord Shiva."



& TV's Baal Shiv features a stellar cast including Aan Tiwari (Baal Shiv), Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya), Siddharth Arora (Mahadev), Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati), Krrip Kapur Suri (Asur Andhak), Praneet Bhatt (Narad Muni), among others.



Watch Sandeep Mohan as Rishi Atri in Baal Shiv premiering on November 23rd, 2021, at 8:00 pm, to be aired every Monday to Friday on &TV!