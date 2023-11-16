Sandeep Rajora opens up being part of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sandeep Rajora

MUMBAI : Sandeep Rajora, who plays the role of Madhav Poddar, in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says that he is very excited to be part of the cast. He says that he loves working with the team.

“I was definitely excited and elated to be working with the brand ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.. it’s one of the biggest shows of Indian television. Working with DKP and Rajan sir is indeed an honour, a show which has a rich legacy of 15 years can only run for so long because it made a special place in its viewers hearts. Hope we carry the legacy forward,” he says.

Talking about his role, he says, “My role is of a person who has lived life on his own terms, not aligned with the family business of law, he opts to join the police force. Madhav Poddar lives life on his own terms, a self-made man with his independent belief systems. This ‘independent trait’ is what I personally relate to.”

He is confident that the audience will love the new tracks. “The audience will surely love the new season because it’s based on the integral value systems of our rich Indian culture which is highly relatable. Rajan sir is a director par excellence when it comes to depicting true human values and culture of India. Shows like Anupamaa, Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are feathers in his cap and I’m happy to be a part of his team.”

He adds, “The real test of love comes out only in a love triangle. It has jealousy, betrayal, hatred and heartbreak which makes it fun to watch. This, and a lot more, is in store for the viewers!”

