Sandeep S Sharma says he connects with his character in 'Swaran Ghar'

Actor Sandeep Sharma, who currently essays the role of Nakul Bedi in the TV show 'Swaran Ghar', that stars Sangeeta Gosh, is fond of his on-screen character.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 07:30
Sandeep S Sharma says he connects with his character in 'Swaran Ghar'

MUMBAI: Actor Sandeep Sharma, who currently essays the role of Nakul Bedi in the TV show 'Swaran Ghar', that stars Sangeeta Gosh, is fond of his on-screen character.

He says: "Nakul is my favorite character in 'Swaran Ghar', I just love being Nakul on-screen, the shades, moods, and characteristics he is carrying with is just amazing. I personally feel connected with Nakul, while acting I realised that I have used the same dialogues at times in my real life."

"As an actor I always seek a character with scope to enhance my acting skills, a character with variations, carrying many moods and unpredictability, I am grateful to have the opportunity to play Nakul," he adds.

The actor continues saying that anyone can easily relate to the character.

He shares: "Nakul is a sweet guy, but he has to deal with many circumstances. He shares a beautiful bond between his mother but somehow he is stuck in the conspiracy of his wife, his mother-in-law and brother. In the story, he has his own family to protect, he came back to India for his father's funeral, he lost his job, he is dealing with financial and social challenges."

"He wants peace but problems are not letting him live peacefully. and this is what happens in the lives of many people. So, there is a connection between my role and many watching it."

SOURCE: IANS

Sandeep Sharma nakul bedi swaran ghar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 07:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat agrees for surrogacy, Pakhi to have Virat’s child
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Major drama! Malishka throws tantrums over the pooja, Rishi and Lakshmi get blessings from Panditji
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Ram and Priya to have a major confrontation
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Also read - ...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Major twist, Sunaina envious of Meet, asks to adopt Meet Hooda’s baby
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Aamir Khan: Very curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha',...
Recent Stories
amir
Aamir Khan: Very curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Latest Video