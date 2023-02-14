Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 23:09
MUMBAI:Sandiip has been churning out a lot of content these days and he speaks on his latest ' Lag Jaa Galey' and more..
Lag Jaa Galey has been getting good reviews. How does it feel?

Well Honestly i feel its too early to gauge how the show will do. I am a very TRP driven person and i feel it has always helped me realise how well a show is accepted. Yes i love the adulation and love coming my way from family and friends but they will always appreciate my talent no ones going to call me and say its bad right..jokes apart i welcome the love but lets wait for the TRPs

Namik Paul Was always your first choice of had a few others?
Namik was never the first choice there was another actor in running for the role. But Namik gave a spectacular audition it wasnt an easy process he gave us 2 auditions and in the third one we were convinced he fits the role best. He really has worked hard for this one.

3.What next from your kitty?
There is a show on star that will be up soon. I am also working on a show for another channel and also on OTT so yes Gods been kind and i cannot be thankful enough.

How and where do you manage such love story ideas?
Honestly i have no idea at all. I feel our form of entertainment is hugley inspired through films and story telling ways of the 80s and 90s and that was the time when i was growing up i have grown up on that cinema the plot twists etc. So i think that has made a mark on me and helps me thing and visualise better. I observe well.Inspirations can happen at any time from any place.

You have so much happening do you even rest?
I make it a point to keep Sunday an absolute work free day. Saturday evening to All of sunday.for me is family and rest day and then monday to friday am back at it again.



