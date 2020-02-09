Sangeeta Kapure: People recognize me as Nidhi Rajvansh wherever I go!

Being part of a successful show such as Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke certainly has its perks and getting the attention of the audience is one of them. Actor Sangeeta Kapure, who plays the role of Nidhi Rajvansh says that she has been getting a lot of fan adulation and she loves it. “Honestly, I'm overwhelmed looking at the love and attention I have been getting for my character Nidhi Rajvansh. People recognize me very easily when I go out and they always request me to speak the way I speak in the show. That really means a lot,” says Sangeeta, who has been seen in shows such as Ramayan, Kalash, Qubool Hai, Devo Ke Dev Mahadev.

Talking about working with Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut Productions, she says, “Rajan Shahi is a wonderful human being and treats us, not as actors but as a family. The treatment of the production house is amazing. Hats off to them!.”

Sangeeta loves working with the rest of the team as well and has made some unexpected friendships too! “On set, I'm a totally different person. I gel and bond with every member of the cast and crew but I prefer to spend my free time with my kids on set, the stray dogs because I feel they give you unconditional love,” she says.

The actor recently underwent a makeover on the show. “The show was getting a time leap of a few months and the creatives wanted to change my look as well. It was a partial makeover and the audience is loving it. I didn't lose a single inch or gram from my body,” she says.



