Sangeeta Kapure shows her admiration for PM Narendra Modi and our hardworking medical staff

MUMBAI: We the Indians know that our doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are risking their lives to save others, it's not that only Indian doctors but aslo in other countries the medical staff is working to destroy the pandemic effect of COVID-19. They work around the clock to ensure that patients are safe, clean, and well-treated. They also manage to remain calm under COVID - 19's pressure and stress.

We should remember them as Indians and thank them for all this and much more. Our very own Sangeeta Kapure, known for her role in the television series,' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' has proven humane by praising their efforts and thanking all the doctors, nurses and other humble people who do their bit by taking care of the patients and their families affected. She also reminds us of PM Modi's Sunday-the Janta curfew regulations from 7am-9pm and is fully in support of clapping hands on the balcony at 5 pm for all the heroes who are helping us stay safe and she has said she too will clap her hands for such a good cause. The coronavirus is a surface that can spread by touch and contact, so everyone should stay indoors, work from home if possible, and wash their hands with a high alcohol content sanitizer for atleast 20secs. Not only should we help ourselves to avoid exposure to COVID- 19, but we should also help others.

So, with this little reminder from Sangeeta, let's hope everyone will observe the curfew and show their support for our unheard of medical heroes.