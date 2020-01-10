Sangita Ghosh to quit Star Plus’ Divya Drishti?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the world of Television.

Star Plus’ Divya Drishti is loved by many. The audience are loving the chemistry between the characters and also adore the bond that they share off-screen.

Well, the show was supposed to be a finite series, however, improved ratings got the show extension. Looks like now actress Sangita Ghosh who plays the character of Pishachini will exit from the show.

Sangita who plays the main antagonist in the project doesn’t seem too keen on being a part of the show anymore. She is currently apparently thinking about putting down her papers.

Our reliable source from the sets revealed, “Sangita is not too sure if she would want to continue as Pichashini in Divya Drishti. However, apparently she is waiting to have a brief on the upcoming track after which she will take a decision to continue or to quit the show”.

We tried contacting Sangita, but she remained unavailable for comment.

We messaged her but didn’t get a revert until we filed this piece.

