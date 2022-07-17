Sangram has no problem with Payal keeping her maiden name

TV actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9 in Agra. Sangram decided to break certain societal norms and said that he believes in equality and will never ask Payal to change her surname.

MUMBAI: TV actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9 in Agra. Sangram decided to break certain societal norms and said that he believes in equality and will never ask Payal to change her surname.

"That's her identity and her choice. Marriage does not make a woman subversive to man."

He also shared that he took just one Rupee as a token in marriage.

"I am totally against dowry. It troubles me when boys demand money, gifts and cars from the bride's family. In my marriage I have taken only one Rupee."

"Parents spend so much in bringing up their children and then to ask them for dowry is totally wrong. I am not taking anything from my parents, even for wedding expenses. We are doing it all by ourselves."

"That's how it should be. I would request people following me to follow this example," he said.

Payal and Sangram met while shooting for the reality show, 'Survivor India' in 2011 and fell in love. They got engaged in February 2014.

