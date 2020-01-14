Sania Mirza celebrates this milestone with her baby boy; celebs shower her with love

MUMBAI: Ace tennis star Sania Mirza never fails to inspire her army of fans! A former world number 1 in the doubles discipline, Sania inspires all those who want to make a career in sports.

The stylish sports personality, who made an appearance on TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, is quite active on social media. Her latest Instagram post speaks about her new achievement.

Well, Sania made a winning return to the WTA circuit by advancing to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament. She returned to the court after two years with her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok.

An elated Sania took to Instagram and shared the happy news with her friends and fans. She posted two pictures to accompany her post. One features her celebrating the moment with her son Izhaan, while the other one is straight from the tournament. Bollywood celebs like Genelia Deshmukh, Diana Penty, Ashish Chowdhry, Farah Khan Kunder, Riteish Deshmukh, among others showered Sania with lots of love on social media.

Sania’s post reads, 'Today was one of the most special days of my life .. to have my parents and my little baby boy supporting me in my first match after a little less than 2 and a half years .. and to top it off we even WON our first round with my partner @nadiakichenok feel very grateful and thankful for all the msgs, support and love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places

YES my baby boy we did it @izhaan.mirzamalik Allhamdulillah for everything.'

Take a look below.