Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyata Dutt to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

11 Sep 2019 02:01 PM

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been winning the hearts of audience with his hilarious antics on his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes. Many celebrities from Bollywood appear on the show to promote their films. Now, in the upcoming episode, Prassthanam actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata Dutt will be seen as guests.

This is for the very first time that the Agneepath actor will be seen together with his wife Manyata in any TV show. As per the latest report in Times Of India, the two of them will be revealing a whole lot of secrets about each other on the show. Prior to the airing of the episode, numerous pictures of Sanjay and Manyata from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show are already doing rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, the adorable couple can be seen posing with comedian Bharti Singh. In another picture, Sanjay can be seen posing with Krushna Abhishek who is seen dressed up as Kancha Cheena from the movie Agneepath.

