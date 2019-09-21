Sanjay Dutt reacts to Nach Baliye 9’s Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli being exes

MUMBAI: The dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, has been entertaining audience and keeping them hooked to the TV screens. It’s a show wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills together. This season, some ex couples have also participated. Two of the most popular such couples are Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva.



Well, the show will see some fun this weekend as the 9 jodies battle it out. Now, this is a choreographer’s special week and so, the jodies will perform with one of their choreographers each. And well, looks like more than just that is going to follow as the show will also be graced by Sanjay Dutt, who is promoting his film Prassthanam on the show.



Well, looks like the ex-couples Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva are in for some compliments. When judge Ahmed Khan told Sanjay that these couples were exes, he went on to be rather shocked, and also said how it is okay if they are exes, but there can always be friendship and even if there is a one percent chance of being together and if they have feelings for each other, then things will happen and they can always get back together.

