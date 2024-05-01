Sanjay Dutt remembers his mother, Nargis Dutt, on Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Indian Idol Season 14’

Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI : This Saturday, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol Season 14’, will air a special episode -  ‘Celebrating Sanjay Dutt’. The legendary actor, Sanjay Dutt, will make a grand entry on the show, amidst dhol-tasha and enjoy melodious performances put forth by the contestants. Not only this, but he will also share interesting trivia from his time in the entertainment industry, along with memories of his parents making for an intriguing episode.
 
But it was contestant Ananya Pal, from Kolkata, whose voice is termed as ‘Misthi Dhoi’, and she will be winning everyone's heart yet again with her beautiful rendition of the songs, ‘Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari’ from the 1991 movie Saajan, ‘Roz Roz Aankhon Tale’ from 1986 movie Jeeva and ‘Aisa Sama Na Hota’ from the 1984 movie Zameen Aasmaan. 
 
Impressed with her performance, Sanjay Dutt, who played a ‘shayar’ in the movie ‘Saajan’, complimented Ananya in a ‘Shayari’ style, saying, “Dil karta hai ki sunta hi jau, aisi pyaari aapki aawaz hai.”
 
After her performance, Judge Shreya Ghoshal requested Sanjay Dutt to elaborate on the equation he shared with his father, the late Sunil Dutt, to which he said, “I can only say that sometimes, we take our parents for granted, assuming that they will always be there for us. But there was something that my mother had told me that comes to my mind now. She used to tell me to spend time with her, to sit with her, because she didn't know when she would leave, and I would regret not having spent enough time together. Now, I feel that if I had listened to her and spent a few hours with her during the day, maybe today I wouldn't have this feeling."
 
