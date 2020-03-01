Sanjay Gagnani: I feel a lot of pressure of performing in a hit show because I feel responsible

Actor Sanjay Gagnani is excited about being part of Naagin 4. The actor says that the makers have something special planned for his character and haven’t even revealed all the details to him as yet. “My role in Naagin is still not clear. I have shot for three days and for now it is a positive role, something exactly opposite to what I was am in Kundali Bhagya. The makers have told me that it is a surprise package and since they are very tight-lipped about the storyline and the characters, they have not even shared any details about the storyline or the character. I was just told to do this role as it will be a very impactful one for my career and it also will be very integral to the story. Also, since it is Balaji telefilms’ show, it is like a homecoming,” he says.

The actor has always been fond of the show. “I have watched Naagin in the past. It's a very popular show. It is a brand and I think Naagin is one of the most historic shows. Since it is produced by the top production house of television and a top producer like Ekta ma'am, it is a big brand. It has been doing constantly well has been topping the charts since its inception. For the last 3 seasons, it has been the most popular show on television,” he says.

This is his first supernatural show and Sanjay is loving it. “The only reason I took it up was because it is produced by the same production house, which produces my show Kundali Bhagya. I will attempt any genre that is produced by Balaji telefilms because they're the best in the field,” he says.

Ask him how he plans on balancing Naagin and Kundali Bhagya, and he says, “I haven't been shooting for Kundali Bhagya for a month now and have been off track. So, for now, I'm shooting only for Naagin. But once I start shooting again for Kundali Bhagya, I think the makers will balance my time and they will probably let me know when to shoot for Naagin and went to shoot Kundali Bhagya because of the production house is really cooperative. The unit and the crew of both the shows are really cooperative, very supportive. They will make sure that even if I shoot both the shows on the same day, I don't get tired.”

He is excited to shoot with actor Anita Hassanandani as well. “We haven't shot for any scene together as of now but yes I have known her as a co-actor. I have worked with her six years back in Anhoniyon Ka Andhera. It was great working with her again after six years. She's still the same; hard-working, professional, cordial and very dedicated towards her work,” he says.

Lastly, ask him if he feels the pressure of performing in the show which is already a hit, and he says, “I feel a lot of pressure of performing in a hit show because I feel responsible. When I was cast in Kundali Bhagya, I felt the same way. There were butterflies in my stomach because knowing the fact that you're cast by none other than Ekta Kapoor, who is the queen of Indian television, and that this is a platform which can make you or break, can be daunting.”