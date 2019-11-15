Sanjay Kaushik spills the beans about his character in Kehat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

Sanjay Kaushik, who has done shows like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ikyawann, and many more, will now be seen in Kehat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, which will soon be telecast on &TV.

This will be his first mythological stint, and he will play the character of Rishimuni Narad.

Speaking about his character, Sanjay shares, 'It is a very interesting n comic character. Narad is son of Bramha. He gave birth from his throat for humanity. This show is based on Hanuman and his leelas. This is my first mythological show, and I am excited because it teaches me a different concept of acting and increased the maturity level of my acting.'

When asked whether he thinks that he might not earn as much fame as he would by doing a fiction show, given that he will be seen with prosthetic makeup, the actor quipped, 'Now they will look at me from a completely different perspective, which will be the character of God. When people will see you from a different perspective, it increases your fame.'

All the best, Sanjay!