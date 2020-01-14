Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali went separate ways for several reasons

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are two popular names in the world of glamour. They gave major couple goals to their fans and followers. However, they are presently making headlines for not so happy reasons.

If media reports are to be believed, things are not fine between them and they are now staying separately because of some issues. Yes, their wedding hit a rocky patch. According to the media reports, Sanjeeda has moved out of their Lokhandwala residence and shifted to her mom’s place, while Aamir continues to stay in the same house. Reports further suggested that the couple has a four-month-old baby via surrogacy. The baby stays with Sanjeeda and her parents at their house now. Although things are difficult at the moment, but it seems Aamir is trying to put up a brave front as when SpotboyE.com contacted him, he replied back with a text message that said ‘All will be good’.

So, what is the reason behind their separation? Well, according to a report in the portal, there are several reasons that together have contributed to this. Firstly, Sanjeeda is not on good terms with Aamir’s mother and same way, her mother too hasn’t been in favour of Aamir, of late. Secondly, ever since Sanjeeda returned from London in Oct 2019, her behaviour towards Aamir saw a drastic change. Prior to her London trip, things were better between them. They quarrelled, but it stopped at a certain point. And the third reason is that the couple is facing a financial crisis. Both haven’t been getting adequate work, of late, which has also led to the duo putting blame on each other for the mess.

Credits: SpotboyE.com