Sanjeeda Shaikh in black & white outfit sets netizens' hearts racing

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 01:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh's latest photo in a black and white outfit has caught attention of many, including actor Meherzan Mazda's.

The 'Baghban' actress has posted her photo with a black heart emoji on Instagram and comments section is full of hearts. "Nisha Aur Uske Cousins" actor MeherzanA also commented: "Ufff".

Meanwhile, she is in news as her marriage has reportedly hit a rough patch. "Sanjeeda and Aamir (Ali) are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues," a source had told spotboye.com earlier this month.

The two actors had tied the knot in 2012.

The former 'Kya Dill Mein Hai' co-stars have also appeared in music videos together.

SOURCE: IANS 

