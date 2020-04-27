Sanjeeda Shaikh dances to this number amidst rumours of her separating from Aamir Ali; check

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh is a popular television actress. She has been a part of several soaps and impressed the audience with her acting chops.

The actress has been making headlines for quite some time now, and not all for good reasons. The beautiful actress's rocky marriage with her husband Aamir Ali has become the talk of the town. While rumours of problems between the duo started doing rounds in January 2020, some shocking revelations were made a few weeks ago. As per reports, Sanjeeda has apparently called off her relationship with Aamir. The actress is staying at her maternal house for some months now and has no plans to return.

Media reports suggest that Sanjeeda has decided to break all ties with Aamir. The couple may head for a divorce after the courts open post the Coronavirus lockdown ends. However, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir has given any statement regarding the same. They have not come out in the open to clear the rumours, only adding fuel to the fire. While Sanjeeda has kept mum on the entire fiasco, the actress recently had someone on her mind, a glimpse of which she gave on social media.

Well, Sanjeeda shared a video of her dancing her out to a peppy track. And the song was none other than Beyonce's 'Baby boy you stay on my mind. Yes, Sanjeeda was seen grooving to the track and looked so beautiful as ever. Her moves were on point, and she proved that she deserved to win Nach Baliye 3. She captioned the same as 'Dance is love.'

Flaunting her mesmerizing dance moves in a pink jumpsuit, Sanjeeda looked pretty as ever. But the choice of the song, is surely making us think, 'Who is on Sanjeeda's mind?' Well, we quite don't know who and what Sanjeeda is thinking about, but her graceful dance is surely driving away from our quarantine blues.

Check out Sanjeeda's video here:

Credits: Pinkvilla