Sanjeev Jotangia explains why he relates to his 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' character

Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Radheshyam Yadav in the show 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang', spoke about his character, who is progressive as well as traditionalist, and also shared how he relates to his on-screen personality.
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

MUMBAI :Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Radheshyam Yadav in the show 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang', spoke about his character, who is progressive as well as traditionalist, and also shared how he relates to his on-screen personality.

He shares: "Radheshyam Yadav's character has intrigued me since the time I heard the script. A man in his late 40s, he is the definition of a bridge between two generations. So, when it comes his daughter, he believes in women's empowerment through education. Yet, when it comes to sending his daughter to a new city, he is torn with concerns about her well-being away from home. My character is progressive, yet he is still a traditionalist."

Sanjeev has acted in several TV shows like 'Ram Milaayi Jodi', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Rangrasiya', and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'. He also worked in a movie, 'Batla House'.

Talking about how he relates to Radheshyam's ideology, the actor concluded the conversation by saying: "In a society where women are often side-stepped, he is the one who stood up for his daughter because he does think there is no difference between boys and girls. I relate to him in the sense that I too, am against all injustice and will always support those who support truth and rectitude."

'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

About Author

Praneet Bhatt speaks about being part of 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se'