Sanjivani 2 actor Namit Khanna aka Dr. Sid is into the WILD!

MUMBAI: Actors are often very occupied with their daily schedule and seldom get time to rejuvenate as they are shooting for long hours meeting deadlines and entertaining the masses.

One such actor is Namit Khanna who is currently seen in Star Plus' show Sanjivani 2 as Dr Sid, is winning several hearts with his performance. Also, Namit and Surbhi Chandna's amazing jodi is doing wonders for the show. One og the reasons behind the serial's rising popularity is Sid and Ishani's wonderful pair, which is simply a treat for the viewers. With Sanjivani being an audience favourite, Namit's popularity too is rising with every passing day. The actor is much loved by TV viewers, and his increasing social media following says it all!

Namit is very active on his Instagram account and keeps sharing latest pictures and videos from the sets and otherwise too.

Now, Namit took to his social media handle to post a picture of himself taking off to a mini vacation into the wild in Kerela. Well, it seems that Namit is a nature friendly person and loves being in

sync with the beauty of earth.

Take a look at his post:

Way to go Namit!